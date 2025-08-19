<i>War 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR's Film Faces The Heat Of Monday Blues

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 opened to average reviews and it might have impacted its box office numbers. After 5 days, the film's total earnings at the domestic box office stand at Rs 183.25 crore across all languages.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On first Monday, War 2 minted Rs 8.50 in all languages, as per Sacnilk.

On Sunday, the film minted Rs 32.15 crore with Rs 26.5 from Hindi.

The earnings of War 2 saw a surge due to the contributions of its Telugu counterpart. But over the weekend, the Telugu numbers dropped drastically.

On August 15, the Hindi earnings of War 2 reached at Rs 44.5 crore and it again went down on Saturday, registering Rs 26 crore.

From the advance bookings preview, Coolie was leading ahead of War 2 as per industry experts.

The box office numbers game also reflect that reality only. However, War 2 emerged as the second highest opening in Hindi this year, next to Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, the film marked Jr NTR's Hindi debut.

However, a large section of the Internet slammed the film as the "weakest" of the YRF Spy-verse.

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio.

The film is facing stiff competition from Rajinikanth's Coolie at the box office. However, both films haven't surpassed the box office expectations to date.