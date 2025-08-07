Javed Akhtar Reveals Why Dilip Kumar Said No To <i>Pyaasa</i>: "He Couldn't See The Depth..."

At a special screening of Pyaasa ahead of the Guru Dutt film festival - set to run across PVR cinemas nationwide from August 8 to 10 - lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar shared a striking revelation: the role that became one of Guru Dutt's most iconic performances was originally meant for Dilip Kumar.

Speaking ahead of the film's premiere on August 6, Akhtar opened up about Pyaasa's early days, the casting conversation that could have changed cinematic history, and why Dilip Kumar ultimately turned the part down, something the legendary actor later came to regret.

"I say this now because age gives me permission," Akhtar began, recalling the days when Pyaasa was being written. Though he never met Guru Dutt in person, he had deep ties with many from Dutt's inner circle-Kaifi Azmi, Abrar Alvi, and others who were integral to his work.

"Guru Dutt Studio and Kamal Amrohi Studio were in the same compound," he said. "I spent two to three years literally sleeping inside Kamal Studio. I knew the people who worked closely with Guru Dutt. I had access and I was deeply interested."

That access led to this story: when the Pyaasa script was complete, Guru Dutt approached Dilip Kumar with the lead role. But Dilip Saab declined.

"He heard the script and said, 'I've just done a film with a similar triangle, Devdas, Paro, and Chandramukhi. This feels too similar. It might look repetitive.'"

Guru Dutt eventually cast himself in the film and even completed seven reels before revisiting Dilip Kumar with the footage. He told him, "Watch this, it's your role. You said no, so I stepped in. But if you agree now, I'm willing to start over."

But Dilip Kumar again turned it down, calling it impractical at that stage.

"Guru Dutt still told him, 'I believe this role was meant for you,'" Akhtar shared.

Years later, Dilip Kumar would admit that turning down Pyaasa was a decision he regretted. "There were a few films he said no to-maybe because he couldn't see their depth at the time. Pyaasa was one of them," Akhtar added.

In what was perhaps the most poignant moment of the evening, Javed Akhtar also revealed that he had hoped to work with Guru Dutt. "After graduation, I had decided: I'll join the film industry, work with Mr. Guru Dutt for a couple of years and then become a director. When you're 18, things feel that simple," he said.

"But it's so unfortunate. I came to Bombay on October 4, 1964. He passed away on October 10. I never even got to see him."

Reflecting on what set Guru Dutt apart, Akhtar said, "He left a deep impression on me in college. I used to skip films of certain superstars because I thought they were bad actors. It means I had taste! Guru Dutt stood out. While directors like Mehboob Khan and Bimal Roy were brilliant, Guru Dutt was the first to truly speak through visuals. He taught us that cinema is a visual language."

The event, part of a wider tribute to Guru Dutt on his 100th birth centenary, ended with a special screening of Pyaasa, attended by Dutt's granddaughters Gouri and Karuna. The session was attended by filmmakers like Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, and R Balki, and film critic-author Bhawanaa Sommaya, each echoing Akhtar's sentiments of reverence for Dutt.

The celebration continues nationwide with a curated retrospective of six restored Guru Dutt classics, including Pyaasa (1957), Aar Paar (1954), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), Mr & Mrs 55 (1955), Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962), and Baaz (1953). These films will be screened across India from August 8 to 14 at select PVR cinemas.

