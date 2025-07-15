14 Years Of <i>Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara</i>: Zoya Akhtar's Post Gets Love From Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol's 'Part 2' Comment Goes Viral

One of Zoya Akhtar's most loved films, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, completed 14 years today. The film hit the screens on July 15, 2011. Zoya Akhtar shared a lovely post on social media. Katrina Kaif and Abhay Deol's comments were brimming with love as they reminisced about the good times.

What's Happening

Zoya Akhtar shared a monochrome picture from her film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, as the film clocked 14 years today.

The picture is a backshot from the movie, where Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Katrina Kaif are seen in the car, perfectly capturing the essence of the road trip that the film was based on.

Zoya Akhtar captioned it, "14 Years, And I Still Miss The Road. @hrithikroshan @abhaydeol @faroutakhtar @katrinakaif @kalkikanmani @ariadna_cabrol @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid."

While Katrina Kaif commented, "The best", it was Abhay Deol's comment that caught the Internet's attention.

Abhay Deol wrote, "If you did, then you'd write part 2 (crying emoji)! I miss the road too @zoieakhtar."

Farhan Akhtar also shared a snippet from the film and wrote, "14 years (with a heart emoji)."

How Fans Reacted

Abhay Deol's comment led to fans again demanding a sequel to the film.

One Internet user wrote, "The world is waiting for the sequel," while someone else said, "All that but you still won't make a sequel."

"Jee le zaraa when?" asked another fan.

In A Nutshell

Zoya Akhtar shared a heartfelt post on social media as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completed 14 years. Katrina Kaif and Abhay Deol expressed their love. Fans flooded the comments section as they demanded an update on the film's sequel.