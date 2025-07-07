Actor Mahesh Babu Gets Legal Notice In Rs 34 Lakh Real Estate Fraud Case

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu has reportedly received legal notices from the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission in Telangana regarding his endorsement of Sai Surya Developers, a real estate firm facing allegations of fraud.

A Hyderabad-based doctor filed a complaint, claiming she was defrauded of Rs 34.8 lakh after purchasing plots that allegedly did not exist.

Mahesh Babu has been named as the third respondent in the case, with the complaint asserting that his public endorsement significantly influenced potential buyers.

This is not the first time Mahesh Babu's name has been linked to the company. In April 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned the actor in connection with a money laundering probe involving Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group. The company's owner, Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, is under police investigation for defaulting on a major real estate project called "Green Meadows."

While the Enfrocement Directorate's earlier investigation indicated that Mahesh Babu was not being treated as an accused and may have endorsed the project in good faith, the current consumer commission notice brings renewed scrutiny to his role as a brand ambassador.

The actor and his team are yet to respond to the latest reports of a fresh notice issued.