Namrata Shirodkar's 21st Anniversary Post For Mahesh Babu Gets Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Reaction

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar completed 21 years of marriage today, 10 February. To mark the occasion, Namrata shared a heartfelt post for the love of her life. Now, Priyanka Chopra, who will be seen alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, Varanasi, left a sweet comment on the post.

About Namrata Shirodkar's Post

Reacting to the wedding anniversary post, Priyanka dropped a smiley face with heart eyes, followed by a red heart, fire, and clapping hands emojis. In the image shared by Namrata, the couple can be seen standing inside what appears to be an aircraft. Posing side by side, the couple smiled for the camera. In her caption, Namrata wrote, "Still choosing you everyday... Happy 21 MB."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar first crossed paths while working on Vamsi in 2000. Years later, their on-screen pairing turned into a real-life partnership when they got married in 2005.

The couple welcomed their son, Gautham, in 2006, and six years later, their daughter, Sitara.

Returning to Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra's Varanasi, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. The makers unveiled the teaser in November last year, offering a powerful first look at the world of the film. It begins with breathtaking drone shots of Varanasi before moving into intense sequences that show the asteroid Sambhavi crashing into different parts of the globe.

The teaser closes on a striking visual of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, mounted on a bull and holding a trishul, clearly hinting at a larger-than-life face-off ahead. Priyanka Chopra is playing Mandakini in the film.

Varanasi is scheduled for theatrical release on April 7, 2027.



