Mahesh Babu's Vacation Pics With Family, Shared By Wife Namrata Shirodkar

Actor Mahesh Babu, who was MIA from his wife Namrata Shirodkar's vacation album, has finally made an appearance. The family of four - Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and their children Gautham and Sitara - are vacationing in Oman with their friends. Namrata initially posted pictures of Sitara and Gautham with their friends (which also included Dia Bhupal's daughter) but a few hours ago, she posted a picture of game score board, which includes Mahesh Babu's name, which is a definitive hint of the actor's presence in Oman. Namrata's next post was once again about her daughter Sitara and her BFF and her latest picture is a congratulatory message for Y-Axis owner Xavier Agustin. In the latest picture Namrata and Mahesh posed for a selfie with Xavier Agustin and his wife Sabina.
Highlights
- Mahesh Babu is on a holiday in Oman with family and friends
- Namrata Shirodkar has posted pictures on Instagram
- Mahesh babu's next film is up for release in April 2018
See pictures of Mahesh Babu's Oman vacation diaries:
Here are earlier pictures shared by Namrata, which did not feature Mahesh Babu:
Mahesh Babu was last seen in Spyder, which was a gigantic box office success. In 2018, the actor has two releases - Koratala Siva's Bharat Ane Nenu and Vamsi Paidipally's (tentatively titled) MB25. With Koratala Siva, Mahesh Babu is collaborating for the second time. Their last film together was 2015's Srimanthudu, for which he won several awards including Best Actor Nandi Award. Mahesh Babu has two more films in the pipeline - one with each Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli.
Bharat Ane Nenu also stars Kiara Advani and R Sarathkumar and it is expected to hit the screens in April 2018.