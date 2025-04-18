Namrata Shirodkar Watches Nick Jonas's Broadway Show With Children, Thanks Priyanka Chopra

Namrata Shirodkar was recently in the US and she watched Nick Jonas's debut Broadway show The Last Five Years with son Gautam and daughter Sitara. The actress shared lovely pictures on her Instagram from the evening. In the first picture, Namrata and children can be seen posing with Nick Jonas. From the packed auditorium, Namarta Shirodkar shared a selfie with her children, enjoying the show with a bucket of popcorn.

Praising Nick Jonas's performance, Namrata wrote, "Absolutely incredible. So vulnerable and so real." She wrote in a long note, "Watched @thelastfiveyears last night!! @nickjonas, you were absolutely incredible!! So vulnerable and so real! You brought such depth to Jamie. It was truly moving to watch!

It's not always that you see a spectacular musical with so many emotions! Kudos to @adriennelwarren, you were brilliant."

Huge congratulations on a beautiful show! Thanks @priyankachopra for this special evening."

Prior to this, Namrata Shirodkar shared pictures from her Italy vacation. She captioned the pictures, "Woke up to see the mist roll off the Italian countryside, revealing its historic silhouette. The sun warms the ancient stones of our borgo, the vines ripen, and a classic Tuscan day begins. Enjoying the beautiful things in life."

The Last Five Years has been written by Jason Robert Brown. The musical delves into a couple's relationship from different perspectives.

The immediate connection that Namrata shares with Nick is both their spouses will work together in a film by SS Rajamouli. The official announcement is still awaited.