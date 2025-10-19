Namrata Shirodkar Enjoys Diwali Festivities With Daughter Sitara And Sister Shilpa Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu Skips Celebration

Former actress Namrata Shirodkar gave fans a glimpse into her Diwali festivities. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos celebrating the festival with her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and sister Shilpa Shirodkar. However, fans couldn't help but notice the absence of her husband, Mahesh Babu.

What's Happening

Namrata attended a star-studded Diwali party hosted by Jhansi Sureddi and looked stunning in a pink ethnic outfit. Her daughter Sitara complemented the festive vibe in a shimmering golden-yellow lehenga.

The pictures showed Namrata and Shilpa beaming with joy, posing together and soaking in the celebratory spirit.

Sharing the moments on Instagram, Namrata captioned her post, "An evening filled with warmth, lights, and wonderful people... Truly unforgettable #DiwaliNights... Thank you for having us @jhansisureddi."

However, amid all the admiration for her festive look and family bonding, the comment section quickly buzzed with fans asking about Mahesh Babu's whereabouts. Comments such as "Where is our star?" and "Where is Babu?" flooded the post, as fans eagerly wondered why the actor was missing from the celebration.

Background

Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for his next highly anticipated project, tentatively titled SSMB29. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is described as a globe-trotting jungle adventure.

Though details remain under wraps, the title announcement is reportedly expected in November 2025. The film will see Mahesh sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

