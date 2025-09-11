Exclusive: Asked If Mahesh Babu And Namrata Did Not Want Her On <i>Bigg Boss</i>, Shilpa Shirodkar Says, "Absolute Rubbish"

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss often builds careers of newcomers and social media influencers. For '90s actress Shilpa Shirodkar, the platform brought her back to limelight after years of her tireless efforts to relaunch her career.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Shilpa Shirodkar talked about how Bigg Boss 18 -- which premiered in 2024 -- helped her reclaim stardom. She also addressed rumours that her sister Namrata Shirodkar and brother-in-law, Telugu film star Mahesh Babu, were opposed to her decision to enter the Bigg Boss house.

"People Form Their Opinions By Social Media Posts"

When asked about reports claiming that Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were unhappy about her joining Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar says, "This is not true. When I was approached for the show, I was in Hyderabad with my sister around me. She was happier than me as I would be doing what I love to do".

"This is absolute rubbish. People love to talk. Nowadays, people form their opinions by social media posts and tweets. Kaun kiske bhai-behen ke bare mein kya likh rahe hain (What people are writing on social media about their siblings). But my family is not like that. We are not social media-centric people. I really don't need to justify anything to anyone. My husband, daughter, sister, brother-in-law, nephew, niece — everyone is proud of me," Shilpa Shirodkar clarifies.

"Was Looking For Work For Two Years"

When asked if she joined Bigg Boss 18 for money, Shilpa Shirodkar counter questioned, "Money or work? People say those who don't have work go to Bigg Boss. I did Bigg Boss because I wanted to work. I didn't know what else I would get out of Bigg Boss."

Shilpa Shirodkar said she is an ardent fan of Bigg Boss and has watched every season.

"My family used to say, 'You should do it'. So, when finally the call came, I felt I can't miss this opportunity. Yes, money came along, popularity came along. But I realised it when I came out of the house," the actor says.

Things completely changed for Shilpa Shirodkar, known for 1990s films such as Hum, Khuda Gawah, and Gopi Kishan, once Bigg Boss 18 ended.

"I was looking for work for two years. Koi call nahin aaya, kisi ne interview nahi liya. Logon ko pata tha Shilpa Shirodkar ek actress thi. But nobody was able to put a face on it. After Bigg Boss, people can put a face along with my name. And I was popular for the characters I played before Bigg Boss happened.

"Now, people love me for the person I am. I keep getting immense love and respect from fans because they have seen the true side of me on the show. It was the best thing I could have done," a content Shilpa Shirodkar tells us.

The actress has been following Bigg Boss 19 closely. In a post shared on X, Shilpa Shirodkar praised Shehbaz Badesha's entry as a wildcard contestant.

"So happy to see #ShehbazBadesha enter as a wildcard! Having always admired Shehnaaz Gill, I'm genuinely looking forward to watching her brother's journey in #BiggBoss19. Wishing him the very best," she wrote on September 9.

Shilpa Shirodkar will make her big-screen comeback with the pan-India film Jatadhara, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu Posani in the lead roles.