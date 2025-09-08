Exclusive: Shilpa Shirodkar Reveals Madhuri Dixit and She Have "A Very Very Close Family Relation"

Shilpa Shirodkar, best known for '90s films such as Hum, Khuda Gawah, Bewafa Sanam, and Aankhen, is back in the limelight. Last year, she re-emerged in the entertainment space courtesy Bigg Boss 18. She is now ready to be back on the big screen with Jatadhara, a pan-India film.

The actress, who worked in multi-starrer films back in the day, quit her film career at its peak and settled abroad with her banker husband, Apresh Ranjit. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Shilpa talks about her closest colleagues from the industry and her favourites from the newer crop of actors.

"With Madhuri, I Share Close Family Relation"

When asked if actresses could be friends back in the day, Shilpa says, "I had a fabulous relationship with Madhuri (Dixit)".

Asked if she's in touch with her Mrityudand co-star, Shilpa says, "Unfortunately not. When she moved back to India, I was in India for a couple of years and then I moved out. She got busy with her work. And then I went away. Now, I have come back. But I haven't got an opportunity to reconnect with her."

Shilpa Shirodkar and Madhuri Dixit worked together in MF Husain's Gaja Gamini (2000), Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Mrityudand (1997).

"But I am sure she is aware that I am back. And she must be as happy for me as she would have been years ago. She is one person with whom I share a very very close family relation."

Another actress, Shilpa says, she is in on and off touch with Madhoo. "Actually, back in the day we didn't work per project. We used to work in shifts. So, we hardly got time to socialise. But if I meet any of my colleagues now, I am sure we can start off from where we left."

Madhoo and Shilpa Shirodkar worked in films such as Hum Hain Bemisal (1994) and Pehchaan (1993).

"I Am a Big Fan of Alia Bhatt"

When asked about her favourites from the new bunch of actors, Shilpa doesn't stop at one. She says, "I am a big fan of Alia Bhatt. I think she's one of the finest actors in this generation. Then, there's Kiara (Advani). I like Janhvi (Kapoor) very much. Suhana (Khan) is so pretty. She did a fabulous job in The Archies. Then, there is Aneet (Padda). We have a fabulous blend of actors today. Rasha (Thadani) is very promising. And I also like Nayanthara a lot."

Will Shilpa Shirodkar's Daughter Join Films?

With several star kids choosing films as a career, we ask Shilpa if her daughter Anoushka wishes to join the industry. "As of now, she is not keen about it. She has just moved back to London to do a master's degree in law. She is focusing on her studies," she says.

Besides Jatadhara starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu Posani in the lead, Shilpa will also be seen in the OTT project Shankar: The Revolutionary Man.