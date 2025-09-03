Shilpa Shirodkar Tells NDTV Why She Was Rejected For <i>Chaiyya Chaiyya</i>: "I Was Told I Am Fat"

Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora, and a moving train helped Mani Ratnam's Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1998 film Dil Se cement its place in musical eternity. Had different actors been cast in the song, would Chaiyya Chaiyya have evoked the same emotion?

As a matter of fact, '90s actress Shilpa Shirodkar was originally approached for the number, penned by Gulzar and composed by AR Rahman.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Shilpa Shirodkar reveals why she didn't eventually appear in the song and what she regrets the most about it. She also explains why she sticks by her decision to quit films at the peak of her career to prioritise family.

“I Was Told I Was Fat”

When asked if she'd been considered for Chaiyya Chaiyya, Shilpa Shirodkar confirms the rumours. “Body shaming is what they'd call it today. It's true I was approached for the song. (But) then they told me, ‘I'm sorry, it won't happen—you're a little too fat for this song'. I was very disappointed,” she says.

“Honestly, I wasn't upset about losing the song—that was just one song. It became a huge hit after the film's release. I was disappointed because I missed the chance to work with Mani Ratnam. I still regret that. It's every actor's dream to collaborate with him. My dream is still unfulfilled. Someday, before it's too late, I hope to get that opportunity,” she adds.

“When You Choose A Path, You Won't Regret It”

Back in the day, many actresses stepped away from their careers after marriage or motherhood. Shilpa Shirodkar did the same, moving to London with her banker husband, Apresh Ranjit. Does she regret that decision? “No,” she declares.

"My mother used to always say that everything has to happen at the right time for the right reason. She was a very staunch believer that kaam apne time pe hota hai, shaadi apne time pe hoti hai, bachhe apne time pe hote hain (There's a right time for everything - work, marriage, and children)."

Shilpa reflects, “It's important for everyone to experience that in life (too). That's the exact path I chose. When you choose a path, you'll never have regret in life. I am so grateful to god for allowing me the opportunity to take those steps in life. I have lived away from the country, lived in a different part of the world, and made friends with people from different walks of life."

Shilpa Shirodkar says she has a "beautiful daughter" named Anoushka.

"I have a beautiful marriage and I have a husband who is so supportive of me to let me do what I am doing today. Had I not taken those steps back then, I wouldn't have these stories now," says the actor, who will next be seen in the pan-India film Jatadhara.

Shilpa Shirodkar and Apresh Ranjit celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary a few months ago. Their daughter has moved back to London to pursue higher studies in law.