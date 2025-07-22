"Akshay Kumar Snatched My Phone": Fan Shares New Video After Actor's Angry Video Went Viral

After Akshay Kumar's angry video of slamming a fan went viral in London, a fan shared a new video on Reddit, sharing his version of the story. The viral video showed Akshay Kumar losing his temper as a fan recorded him on phone without his permission in London. Later, Akshay also clicked a selfie with the fan.

What's Happening

"I was standing at the signal on Oxford Street when I saw someone who I thought was Akshay Kumar. To verify, I decided to follow him. First, I took a video from behind. Then, when I tried to record from the front, he saw me, came closer, and directly snatched my phone. Maybe he was busy at the time. He pulled the phone from my hand and also grabbed my hand," the said fan shared a new video on Reddit.

The fan said that Akshay Kumar later returned the phone, and also had a friendly chat with him. "He (Akshay Kumar) said, 'Sorry beta, I'm busy right now, please don't disturb me and don't take my photo or video.' I told him, 'You could've said that politely. Now please give me my phone back.'

After that, Akshay Kumar returned my phone and asked me where I'm from and what I'm doing here. In the end, he even agreed to take a picture with me. There wasn't any major issue between us. He was actually a really nice guy. He looked like he was only 35-40 years old," said the fan.

Akshay Kumar always obliges fans' requests. However, a section of the Internet also questioned the authenticity of the fan's version. A source close to News 18, also claimed that the fan kept on following Akshay after getting a picture, causing him lose temper.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar has several films lined up. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal. Additionally, he will be shooting for Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.