Ahead Of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding, Actress' Home Is All Lit Up

A big fat Bollywood wedding is coming up this weekend - Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are getting married on June 23. Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, Shatrughan Sinha's Mumbai residence Ramayana has been decorated with lights. Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding festivities kick-started with a mehendi ceremony. Last night, a picture from Sonakshi Sinha's mehendi was shared by the couple's friend Jafer Ali Munshi. The caption on the picture read, "Soooooooooo excited and Sona is now officially in the Bandstand Bldg A clan."

Earlier this week, pictures from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's get-together with their families, posted by stylist Marzia Tyeby Bhobe on her Instagram stories, went crazy viral. The pictures also featured Zaheer's father Iqbal Ratnasi and Sonakshi's dad Shatrughan Sinha.

Ahead of her wedding, Sonakshi Sinha was photographed in Mumbai on Thursday night. The actress appeared to be in a rush. Meanwhile, Zaheer Iqbal who was with his family, posed with Sonakshi's dad Shatrughan Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others. She recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.