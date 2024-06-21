Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal To Register Their Marriage At Groom's House, Reveals Shatrughan Sinha's Friend

The couple will reportedly get married on June 23

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married this month. Ahead of their wedding, the actress' father Shatrughan Sinha's close friend Shashi Ranjan shared an update about the wedding. He told ETimes, "She (Sonakshi) is getting married to the man with whom she is in love. Everybody is participating, Shatru ji's brothers are also coming from America for the wedding. The registered marriage will take place at Zaheer Iqbal's house. It is a very happy moment for me and the family."

A day ago, Shatrughan Sinha confirmed his presence at the wedding. In an interview with Zoom, the veteran actor and politician addressed the false reports claiming he would not be present at the ceremony. He said, "Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It's just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I?"

He added, "The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well. Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live life together. They look very nice together."

Addressing the fake reports circulating online, he said, "I would like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it's none of your business. Mind only your business."

ICYDK: Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2020. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.