Shatrughan Sinha Reveals If He'll Attend Daughter Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding: 'Mind Your Own Business'

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: sonakshisinha)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married this month. Ahead of their wedding, the actress' father Shatrughan Sinha confirmed his presence at the wedding. In an interview with Zoom, the veteran actor and politician addressed the false reports claiming he would not be present at the ceremony. He said, "Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It's just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I?"

He added, "The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well. Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live life together. They look very nice together."

Addressing the fake reports circulating online, he said, "I would like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it's none of your business. Mind only your business."

A few days ago, Sonakshi hosted a party (seemingly a bachelorette party). Her Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi was among the attendees. Sonakshi's close friends also attended the party. The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram stories. One of the snapshots captures her posing with Huma. In another picture, Sonakshi and her "gang" are all smiles for the camera. The venue is seen decked up in golden, white and silver balloons. Sonakshi looks stunning in a black sequin dress.

Meanwhile, Zaheer enjoyed a fun outing with his close friends. Among his companions was Huma Qureshi's brother and actor Saqib Saleem, who joined the festivities alongside Zaheer.

ICYDK: Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2020. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.