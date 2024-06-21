Ahead Of Wedding, Zaheer Iqbal And Family Meet Sonakshi's Dad Shatrughan Sinha

Zaheer Iqbal pictured with Shatrughan Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities have begun and how. On Thursday night, groom-to-be Zaheer Iqbal, along with his family, was photographed in Bandra, Mumbai. Sonakshi's father and film veteran Shatrughan Sinha was also pictured there. The veteran actor and Zaheer Iqbal happily posed together for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. Shatrughan Sinha was dressed in his festive best, while Zaheer Iqbal kept his look casual. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will get married on June 23.

See photos from last night here:

Shatrughan Sinha, in a recent interview with Zoom, addressed the false reports claiming he would not be present at his daughter's wedding. He said, "Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It's just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I?" The veteran actor added, "The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well. Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live life together. They look very nice together."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020.

Sonakshi Sinha recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She made her web debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad last year. Her film credits include Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, to name a few.