Zaheer Iqbal Shares Pic From His Seemingly Bachelor Party Ahead Of Wedding To Sonakshi Sinha

Saqib Saleem shared this picture. (courtesy: Saqib Saleem )

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will reportedly get married on June 23. Ahead of their rumoured wedding, Zaheer Iqbal treated his Instafam to a fun-filled picture from his (seemingly) bachelor party in Dubai. The picture was shared by Zaheer's dear friend and Huma Qureshi's brother Saqib Saleem on his Instagram feed. In the picture, Zaheer can be seen with his boy squad. They can be seen smiling for the cameras. Sharing the picture, Saqib Saleem wrote, "Boys boys boys ye pagal ladke!" Reacting to the picture, Zaheer Iqbal dropped a series of heart emojis. Take a look:

Zaheer Iqbal also re-shared the picture on his Instagram stories and dropped a heart emoji on it.

A few days ago, Sonakshi Sinha hosted a (seemingly) bachelorette for her close friends. Sonakshi's dear friend and Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi was spotted at the party. For the party, Sonakshi wore a black dress and she looked stunning. Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, refuting rumours of a family discord, Shatrughan Sinha confirmed his presence at the wedding. In an interview with Zoom, the veteran actor said, "Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It's just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I?"

He added, "The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well. Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live life together. They look very nice together." He concluded, "I would like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it's none of your business. Mind only your business."

Rumours of Sonakshi Sinha's wedding have been doing the rounds after an India Today report claimed that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23. According to the report, close friends, family members, and the Heeramandi cast have already received invitations. The wedding festivities will reportedly be held at Bastian in Mumbai. However, the couple haven't confirmed the date yet.