Ahead Of Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding, An Update From 'Best Friend' Honey Singh: 'Will Make Sure I Attend...'

Zaheer Iqbal pictured with Sonakshi. (courtesy: iamzhero)

Amid rumours of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, rapper Honey Singh just posted on Instagram that he will be attending his "best friend's" wedding right after wrapping a shoot. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will reportedly get married on June 23. On his Instagram stories, Honey Singh wrote, "Tho I gonna be in London shooting Glory's first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend's Sonakshi's wedding. As she has been a big support in my career n helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona and Zaheer! Bholenath bless them."

Sonakshi Sinha and Honey Singh recently worked together on the track Kalaastar, which happens to be an extension of Sonakshi and Honey Singh's previous song Desi Kalaakar.

This is what Honey Singh posted:

Sonakshi Sinha is expected to marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai. However, an official confirmation from the couple is awaited. Meanwhile, veteran actor Poonam Dhillon confirmed the wedding and revealed that she received an invitation in a recent interview with Instant Bollywood. "I wish Sonakshi all the very best. She has sent a lovely invitation. I have known her since she was a little girl. I have seen her entire journey. I pray to God she stays happy. She is a lovely warm very loving girl. So I wish her all the joy and happiness," said Poonam Dhillon. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020.

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others.

Sonakshi Sinha made her web debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad last year. She recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi.