Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Wedding Rumours With Zaheer Iqbal: 'It's Nobody's Business'

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal. (courtesy: iamzahero)

Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly all set to say 'I do' to her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal later this month. After the actress' father Shatrughan Sinha and her brother Luv Sinha reacted to the buzz, Sonakshi also opened up about the rumours. In a conversation with iDiva, the actress said, "Firstly, it's nobody's business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don't know why people are so concerned about it. People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn't bother me. People are curious; what can we do about it?”

ICYMI: In an interview with Hindustan Times, Luv Sinha said, "I won't be commenting. It's better if you reach out to Sonakshi or the other person. All I can say is I have nothing to say on this matter."

Earlier, Shatrughan Sinha mentioned that he is not aware of their wedding plans yet and would bless the couple when they inform him. He told Zoom, "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it."

Shatrughan Singa continued, "Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai (I know as much about this as what the media has told me). If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her happiness always. We trust her judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constituional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions."

"Having said that, I would like to say that whenever my daughter gets married, I would like to be dancing right in front of the baaraat. I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bacche consent nahin lete maap-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain (these days, children don't seek permission from parents, they just inform). We are waiting to be informed," the actor concluded.

For the unversed, the wedding rumours began after India Today reported that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23. According to the report, close friends, family members, and the Heeramandi cast have received invitations. The wedding invite resembles a magazine cover with the words "The rumours are true." The wedding festivities will reportedly be held at Bastian in Mumbai.

ICYDK: Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2020. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.