Crazy Viral - Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Invite Leaked: 'The Rumours Were True'

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal. (courtesy: zaheero)

Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly all set to say 'I do' to her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal later this month. Ahead of their rumoured wedding, the couple's digital wedding invite has now gone viral on the Internet. The invitation, which can be unlocked through a QR code, plays a voice message from the couple. The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with the headline, "We are making it official finally. The rumours were true so come celebrate with us at Bastian At the Top on 23rd June 2024, 8:00 pm onwards.” The invitation also features a photo of the couple in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek. The couple humorously asks guests to avoid wearing red and adhere to the formal and festive dress code.

In the audio message, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal share their excitement about celebrating their seven-year relationship and invite friends and family to join them on their special day. The couple can be heard saying, "To all our hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos (detective) friends and family who have managed to land on this page, hi! For the last seven years that we have been together, all the joy, love, laughter, and many, many adventures have led us this moment. The moment where we go from being each other's rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend. To being each other's definite and official husband and wife. Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you're doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us."

Although the digital invitation has leaked, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are yet to publicly confirm the news.

Earlier, in a conversation with IDiva, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about the wedding rumours and said, "Firstly, it's nobody's business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don't know why people are so concerned about it. People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn't bother me. People are curious; what can we do about it?”

ICYMI: In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi's brother Luv Sinha said, "I won't be commenting. It's better if you reach out to Sonakshi or the other person. All I can say is I have nothing to say on this matter."

Reacting to the wedding rumours, Shatrughan Sinha said that he is not aware of their wedding plans yet and would bless the couple when they inform him. He told Zoom, "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it."

Shatrughan Singa continued, "Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai (I know as much about this as what the media has told me). If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her happiness always. We trust her judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constituional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions."

"Having said that, I would like to say that whenever my daughter gets married, I would like to be dancing right in front of the baaraat. I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bacche consent nahin lete maap-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain (these days, children don't seek permission from parents, they just inform). We are waiting to be informed," the actor concluded.

For the unversed, the wedding rumours began after India Today reported that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23. According to the report, close friends, family members, and the Heeramandi cast have received invitations.

ICYDK: Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2020. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.