Sonakshi Sinha Shares How to Achieve a Minimal Makeup Look Using 8 Products

Sonakshi Sinha is known for her stunning looks and effortless style, both on and off screen. The actress has become a fashion and beauty icon for many. Recently, Sonakshi took a trip to the Maldives with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. While getting ready for lunch, she shared her eight-product minimal makeup routine on YouTube.

Before putting on her makeup, Sonakshi Sinha loosened her braids and styled her hair with a Curl Up mousse. “I'm planning to go for a very basic makeup for today's lunch because I don't think I need much," the actress said. Here is Sonakshi's minimal makeup routine:

Step 1: Skin Refiner Mist

The actress starts by applying a skin refiner mist to her face. The product gives her skin a smooth and refreshed base for her makeup.

Step 2: Tinted Sunscreen

Next, she tops it off with some tinted sunscreen, providing her skin with a subtle wash of colour and protection from the sun.

Step 3: Concealer

Then, she applies a dash of concealer to her under-eyes and eyelids. It effectively covers up any dark circles or imperfections on her skin.

Step 4: Blush and Highlighter

The next step is to mix some blush with a drop of highlighter, which she applies to her nose and cheekbones.

Step 5: Setting with Micro Powder

Sonakshi sets her makeup with micro powder, ensuring that her look stays in place all day.

Step 6: Lip Colour

She then adds a pop of colour to her lips with a pink lip tint, adding a touch of femininity to her overall look.

Step 7: Shaping Brows

The actress shapes her brows using a brow pencil. It helps her define the shape of her face and frame her features.

Step 8: Setting Spray

The final step in her routine is to lock her makeup in place with a setting spray. This ensures that her look remains flawless throughout the day.

Take a page from Sonakshi Sinha's glam book for your next casual day out with friends.

