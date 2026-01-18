Sonakshi Sinha Shares How to Achieve a Minimal Makeup Look Using 8 Products

Sonakshi Sinha is known for her stunning looks and effortless style, both on and off screen. The actress has become a fashion and beauty icon for many. Recently, Sonakshi took a trip to the Maldives with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. While getting ready for lunch, she shared her eight-product minimal makeup routine on YouTube.
Before putting on her makeup, Sonakshi Sinha loosened her braids and styled her hair with a Curl Up mousse. “I'm planning to go for a very basic makeup for today's lunch because I don't think I need much," the actress said. Here is Sonakshi's minimal makeup routine:
Step 1: Skin Refiner Mist
The actress starts by applying a skin refiner mist to her face. The product gives her skin a smooth and refreshed base for her makeup.
Step 2: Tinted Sunscreen
Next, she tops it off with some tinted sunscreen, providing her skin with a subtle wash of colour and protection from the sun.
Step 3: Concealer
Then, she applies a dash of concealer to her under-eyes and eyelids. It effectively covers up any dark circles or imperfections on her skin.
Step 4: Blush and Highlighter
The next step is to mix some blush with a drop of highlighter, which she applies to her nose and cheekbones.
Step 5: Setting with Micro Powder
Sonakshi sets her makeup with micro powder, ensuring that her look stays in place all day.
Step 6: Lip Colour
She then adds a pop of colour to her lips with a pink lip tint, adding a touch of femininity to her overall look.
Step 7: Shaping Brows
The actress shapes her brows using a brow pencil. It helps her define the shape of her face and frame her features.
Step 8: Setting Spray
The final step in her routine is to lock her makeup in place with a setting spray. This ensures that her look remains flawless throughout the day.
Take a page from Sonakshi Sinha's glam book for your next casual day out with friends.
