Why Indian Women Struggle To Lose Weight After 30, Mumbai Doctor Weighs In

Weight loss in your 20s feels simple. Skip a few meals, walk a little more, and the scale moves. But after 30, many women notice something has changed. The same tricks stop working. Dieting feels harder, results feel slower, and frustration builds up.

If you often think, “I eat less but still gain weight,” or “I used to lose weight so easily before,” you are not alone.

Dr Snehal, MD, and an expert in hormonal health, shared why many Indian women above 30 struggle to lose weight.

Here are the three main reasons she explains.

1. Your Hormones Have Changed, But Your Diet Hasn't

After 30, the body is different. Insulin resistance may increase. Thyroid function can slow down. PCOS tendencies may show up. For some women, perimenopause can even begin. But many still eat and diet like they are 23.

As she points out, this mismatch leads to fat storage. Earlier, skipping dinner may help you lose 1 kg. Now, it may only cause acidity, cravings, and no weight loss. Metabolism is not the same anymore. The strategy needs to change.

2. Repeated Dieting Slows Metabolism

Crash dieting creates a cycle. Lose 3 kg. Gain 5 kg. Repeat. Over time, the body adapts. It starts thinking food is unpredictable. So it stores more fat for safety. This makes even small portions less effective for weight loss. It is not that your body is stubborn. It is protecting you.

3. Lifestyle Keeps You In Fat-Storage Mode

Late dinners, poor sleep, high stress, very little movement – a modern routine that keeps cortisol levels high. High cortisol signals the body to hold on to fat. So even when you eat less, the body refuses to burn stored fat easily.

Dr Snehal's reality check is simple. The problem is not laziness. Many women are using a 22-year-old weight loss method on a 30+ hormonal body.

What Works After 30

A structured meal system

Metabolism repair

Hormone balance

Indian home food

Sustainable habits

After 30, weight loss is not about eating less – it is about eating smarter, living better, and working with your hormones instead of against them.

