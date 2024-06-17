Shatrughan Sinha Will Attend Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding, Confirms Uncle Pahlaj Nihalani: 'She Is His Laadli'

Sonakshi shared this image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha )

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi's uncle Pahlaj Nihalani confirmed Shatrughan Sinha's presence at the wedding to Times Now. Rumours of a discord in Sonakshi Sinha's family have been doing the rounds on social media since Shatrughan Sinha said he was not aware of the wedding in an earlier interview. Refuting the rumours of a discord, Pahlaj Nihalani told Times Now, "Shatrughan Sinha was out of Mumbai for almost three months due to elections. Bhabiji (Poonam Sinha) must have known. She must have decided to tell him about it after his return. Now he is back in Mumbai and all is well between Sonakshi and her family."

When asked if Shatrughan Sinha was upset as Sonakshi didn't inform him about the wedding, Pahlaj Nihalani told Times Now, "Ha, but he can't remain upset for long, not with Sonakshi. She is his laadli (darling). Shaadi nahin attend karne ka koi sawaal hi nahi paida hota (There's no question of him not attending the wedding). As Shatruji said to you, aaj kal he bachche inform karte hain, permission nahin lete (As Shatruji said to you, today's kids inform, don't ask for permission). Why should he be upset if Sonakshi is marrying the boy of her choice? Shatruji himself married a girl of his choice forty years ago. Even I chose my own life partner when I married my wife. One should not have unrealistic expectations from one's children."

In an earlier interview with Zoom, Shatrughan Sinha mentioned that he was not aware of their wedding plans. He said, "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it."

Shatrughan Singa continued, "Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai (I know as much about this as what the media has told me). If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her happiness always. We trust her judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constituional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions."

"Having said that, I would like to say that whenever my daughter gets married, I would like to be dancing right in front of the baaraat. I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bacche consent nahin lete maap-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain (these days, children don't seek permission from parents, they just inform). We are waiting to be informed," the actor concluded.

Rumours of Sonakshi Sinha's wedding have been doing the rounds after an India Today report claimed that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23. According to the report, close friends, family members, and the Heeramandi cast have already received invitations. The wedding festivities will reportedly be held at Bastian in Mumbai. However, the couple haven't confirmed the date yet.