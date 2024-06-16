Crazy Viral: Sonakshi Sinha's Famjam Moment With Zaheer Iqbal's Parents And Sister Ahead Of Wedding

Sanam Ratansi shared this image. (courtesy: SanamRatansi )

Sonakshi Sinha, who will reportedly get married to her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal next week, spent an eventful Sunday with her in-laws. Sonakshi posed happily with Zaheer Iqbal, his parents and his sister Sanam Ratansi in a perfect family frame. In the picture, bride-to-be Sonakshi Sinha can be seen wearing a bright co-ord suit. She can be seen sporting a big smile. Zaheer Iqbal, dressed in his casual best, can be seen posing with his family. The picture was shared by Sonakshi's sister-in-law Sanam Ratansi. Sharing the picture on Instagram stories, Sanam dropped a heart emoji. FYI, Sanam Ratansi is a celebrity stylist. She styled most of the stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Zaheer's father Iqbal Ratansi is a jeweller and a businessman. The family is close to Salman Khan. Take a look at the picture here:

Meanwhile, Soankshi's family friend and uncle Pahlaj Nihalani blessed the couple and said that he will be attending the wedding. Speaking to Zoom, he said, "I'm Sonakshi's mama. All my blessings to her and Zaheer. They are finally getting married. I send them all my good wishes." When asked if he knew Sonakshi and Zaheer would get married, he said, "Naturally, these days children take their own decisions; so parents should be happy. A couple has to live the married life and that's the main thing. They should love and be comfortable with each other."

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon also confirmed the wedding and revealed that she received an invitation in a recent interview with Instant Bollywood. "I wish Sonakshi all the very best. She has sent a lovely invitation. I have known her since she was a little girl. I have seen her entire journey. I pray to God she stays happy. She is a lovely warm very loving girl. So I wish her all the joy and happiness," said Poonam Dhillon.

Rumours of Sonakshi Sinha's wedding have been doing the rounds after an India Today report claimed that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23. According to the report, close friends, family members, and the Heeramandi cast have already received invitations. The wedding festivities will reportedly be held at Bastian in Mumbai. However, the couple haven't confirmed the date yet. Earlier, Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha and brother Luv Sinha remained tight-lipped about the preparations.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2020. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.