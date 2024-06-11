Sonakshi Sinha's Brother Luv Sinha Reacts To Her Wedding Rumours: 'No Involvement In The Matter'

Image instagrammed by Zaheer Iqbal. (courtesy: ZaheerIqbal)

Sonakshi Sinha and her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal are reportedly to get married on June 23. The couple haven't announced the date officially till now. Meanwhile, Sonakshi's brother Luv Sinha reacted to the rumours of her sister's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal in a conversation with ETimes. Luv Sinha, who is currently out of the city, chose to remain tight-lipped about the matter. He told ETimes, "I'm out of Mumbai at the moment, and if it's regarding the news published, I have no comment or involvement in the matter."

Earlier in an interview with Zoom, Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha said that he is not aware of the matter. Shatrughan Sinha, who has been elected MP from Trinamool Congress last week, told Zoom, "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it."

Shatrughan Singa continued, "Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai (I know as much about this as what the media has told me). If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her happiness always. We trust her judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constituional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions."

Rumours of Sonakshi Sinha's wedding have been doing the rounds after an India Today report claimed that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23. According to the report, close friends, family members, and the Heeramandi cast have already received invitations. The wedding invite resembles a magazine cover with the words "The rumours are true." The wedding festivities will reportedly be held at Bastian in Mumbai.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2020. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.