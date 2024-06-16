Ahead Of Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding, Uncle Pahlaj Nihalani Says, 'These Days Children Take Their Own Decisions'

Image was posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Amid rumours of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, the Heeramandi star's close family friend and uncle Pahlaj Nihalani sent his best wishes to the couple. Speaking to Zoom, Pahlaj Nihalani extended his best wishes to Sonakshi and Zaheer and said that he'd be attending the wedding. “I'm Sonakshi's mama. All my blessings to her and Zaheer. They are finally getting married. I send them all my good wishes.” When asked if he knew Sonakshi and Zaheer would get married, he said, “Naturally, these days children take their own decisions; so parents should be happy. A couple has to live the married life and that's the main thing. They should love and be comfortable with each other."

Over the weekend, rapper Honey Singh posted on Instagram that he will be attending his "best friend's" wedding right after wrapping a shoot. On his Instagram stories, Honey Singh wrote, "Tho I gonna be in London shooting Glory's first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend's Sonakshi's wedding. As she has been a big support in my career n helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona and Zaheer! Bholenath bless them."

This is what Honey Singh posted:

Sonakshi Sinha is expected to marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai. However, an official confirmation from the couple is awaited. Meanwhile, veteran actor Poonam Dhillon confirmed the wedding and revealed that she received an invitation in a recent interview with Instant Bollywood. "I wish Sonakshi all the very best. She has sent a lovely invitation. I have known her since she was a little girl. I have seen her entire journey. I pray to God she stays happy. She is a lovely warm very loving girl. So I wish her all the joy and happiness," said Poonam Dhillon. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020.

Sonakshi Sinha made her web debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad last year. She recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi.