Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan And Others React To Shah Rukh Khan's First-Ever National Award Win: "<i>Shiddat Se Koshish...</i>"

After more than three decades in the film industry, Shah Rukh Khan has won his first-ever National Film Award. The actor has been named Best Actor at the 71st National Film Awards for his role in Jawan.

What's Happening

The announcement sparked widespread celebrations among fans and drew congratulatory messages from across the industry. Shah Rukh's friends and colleagues, including Kajol and Farah Khan, took to social media to share their joy.

Kajol posted a Jawan poster on her Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations on your big win @iamsrk! #jawan #71stnationalfilmawards."

Farah Khan, who has directed Shah Rukh in several films, also shared a heartfelt note. "Congratulations, my dearest @iamsrk on winning the national award!! This time, the shiddat se koshish really came through," she posted.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Legend, congratulations."

Actor Anil Kapoor praised Shah Rukh's performance in Jawan and added, "Well deserved! A performance like Jawan was bound to make history. Your first National Award - and what a way to get it!"

Actor Ananya Panday celebrated the achievement on Instagram with the caption, "KING KHAN, best to ever do it."

Sanya Malhotra, who appeared alongside Shah Rukh in Jawan, also reacted to the win, writing, "Good to go, chief." Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and other stars liked SRK's post after winning the award.

Background

The winners for the 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday, with Shah Rukh Khan recognised for his portrayal in Jawan. Later that night, the actor shared his response through a social media post.

"Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry... Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today," he wrote, alongside a video in which he appeared with his arm in a sling due to a recent injury.



Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry… Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today…. pic.twitter.com/PDiAG9uuzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2025

Directed by Atlee, Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as a father and son. The film's ensemble cast includes Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Sangeeta Bhattacharya.