Did Sonakshi Sinha Throw A Secret Bachelorette Party Ahead Of Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal? You Be The Judge

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: sonakshisinha )

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to get married this month. Ahead of their wedding, the actress hosted a party (seemingly a bachelorette party). Her Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi was among the attendees. Sonakshi's close friends also attended the party. The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram stories. One of the snapshots captures her posing with Huma. In another picture, Sonakshi and her "gang" are all smiles for the camera. The venue is decked up in golden, white and silver balloons. Sonakshi looks stunning in a black sequin dress.

Meanwhile, Zaheer enjoyed a fun outing with his close friends. Among his companions was Huma Qureshi's brother and actor Saqib Saleem, who joined the festivities alongside Zaheer.

Last week, veteran actress Poonam Dhillon confirmed the couple's wedding and revealed that she received an invitation. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the actress said, “I wish Sonakshi all the very best. She has sent a lovely invitation. I have known her since she was a little girl. I have seen her entire journey. I pray to God she stays happy. She s a lovely, warm, very loving girl. So, I wish her all the joy and happiness.” Poonam then looked at the camera with a smile and added, “Please keep her happy, Zaheer. She is a lovely girl and precious to all of us.”

ICYMI: The couple's digital wedding invite went viral on the Internet. The invitation, which can be unlocked by scanning a QR code, plays a voice message from the couple. The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with the headline, "We are making it official finally. The rumours were true so come celebrate with us at Bastian At the Top on 23rd June 2024, 8:00 pm onwards.” The couple humorously asks guests to avoid wearing red and adhere to the formal and festive dress code. The invitation features a photo of Zaheer and Sonakshi in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer kissing Sonakshi on the cheek.

In the audio message, Sonakshi and Zaheer share their excitement about celebrating their seven-year relationship and invite friends and family to join them on their special day. The couple can be heard saying, "To all our hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos (detective) friends and family who have managed to land on this page, hi! For the last seven years that we have been together, all the joy, love, laughter, and many, many adventures have led us this moment. The moment where we go from being each other's rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend. To being each other's definite and official husband and wife. Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you're doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us."

For the unversed, the wedding rumours began after India Today reported that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23. According to the report, close friends, family members, and the Heeramandi cast have received invitations. The wedding festivities will reportedly be held at Bastian in Mumbai.

ICYDK: Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2020. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.