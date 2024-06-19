Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding, Brother Luv's Note To The Media: 'When I Have To Say Something...'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: indiiancinema)

Heeramandi star Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha has been garnering a lot of attention courtesy his recent posts on Instagram following the news of his sister's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal this coming weekend. While luv has not reacted to the news of his sister's wedding, he has been sharing cryptic posts on his Instagram feed. However, the actor-politician has now clarified that he doesn't share "cryptic" posts. He wrote on X, “Dear friends in the media. I don't post cryptic messages. When I have to say something I'll clearly say it.”

Dear friends in the media. I don't post cryptic messages. When I have to say something I'll clearly say it. — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) June 18, 2024

It so happened that last week, Luv Sinha shared a throwback photo from his trip to Baku on his Instagram handle. Sharing the throwback photo, Luv wrote, “The problem with time is, that we never have enough of it.

Following the above post, Luv shared a throwback photo of himself on his social media account alongside a cryptic caption on Tuesday.

Take a look at what Luv Sinha posted:

A few days back, Sonakshi's brother Luv Sinha reacted to the rumours of her sister's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal in a conversation with ETimes. Luv Sinha, who is currently out of the city, chose to remain tight-lipped about the matter. He told ETimes, "I'm out of Mumbai at the moment, and if it's regarding the news published, I have no comment or involvement in the matter."

Earlier in an interview with Zoom, Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha said that he is not aware of the matter. Shatrughan Sinha, who has been elected MP from Trinamool Congress last week, told Zoom, "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it."

Rumours of Sonakshi Sinha's wedding have been doing the rounds after an India Today report claimed that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23. According to the report, close friends, family members, and the Heeramandi cast have already received invitations. The wedding invite resembles a magazine cover with the words "The rumours are true." The wedding festivities will reportedly be held at Bastian in Mumbai.