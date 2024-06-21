Crazy Viral: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Catch-Up - See Pics With Shatrughan Sinha And Family

Sonakshi and Zaheer's fam-jam. (courtesy: marziatyeby)

Just a few days before their wedding, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a fam-jam on Thursday night in Mumbai. Sonakshi Sinha is expected to marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. Now, pictures from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's get-together with their families, posted by stylist Marzia Tyeby Bhobe on her Instagram stories, are going crazy viral. The pictures also feature Zaheer's father Iqbal Ratnasi and Sonakshi's dad and film veteran Shatrughan Sinha. "Mad house," read the caption on the post.

Check out the photos here:

Sonakshi Sinha, ahead of her wedding, was photographed in Mumbai on Thursday night. The actress appeared to be in a rush. Meanwhile, Zaheer Iqbal, who was with his family, posed with Shatrughan Sinha. "Congratulations," said the paparazzi wishing Zaheer.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020. The actors are frequently pictured together at public events and often post photos from their vacations.

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two sequels of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others.

Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in the horror comedy Kakuda, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Kakuda will premiere on ZEE5 on July 12.