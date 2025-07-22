<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Debut Film Passes The Monday Test With Flying Colours, Mints Rs 105.75 Crore

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has maintained its hold at the box office, paving the way for it to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. The Ahaan Panday debut film has crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark within four days of its release.

What's Happening

Saiyaara minted Rs 22.50 crore on its first Monday, taking the total to Rs 105.75 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

The Monday numbers saw a slight dip in earnings, but it didn't impact the film's meteoric rise at the box office.

The film opened its box office earnings with a solid Rs 21.5 crore. On Sunday, it earned Rs 35.75 crore, registering the film's highest single-day earnings till date.

With an impressive total of Rs 105.75 crore, Saiyaara has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday's Kesari Chapter 2 (approx Rs 92 crore) and Sunny Deol's Jaat (Rs 88 crore net).

After scripting history as one of the top 5 highest opening weekends of this year, Saiyaara became the seventh highest-grossing films of 2025.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The film is directed by Mohit Suri.

Soulful music, emotional narrative, and powerful performances by the two debutants created a mass hysteria about the film, specially among Gen-Z viewers.

In A Nutshell

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, headlined by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, created a tsunami at the box office. The film minted Rs 105.75 crore within four days of its release.