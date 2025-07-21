<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Debut Film Is Among Top 5 Highest Opening Weekends Of 2025, Mints Rs 83 Crore

Mohit Suri's directorial and Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's big-screen debut, Saiyaara stormed the box office with its spectacular numbers. The film minted Rs 83 crore in its opening weekend, cementing its position on the list of the top five highest opening weekends of 2025.

What's Happening

As per a Sacnilk report, Saiyaara managed to earn Rs 37 crore on its first Sunday of release, taking the total to Rs 83 crore.

On Saturday, the film minted Rs 25 crore and it opened its collection with an impressive Rs 21 crore.

Saiyaara has already surpassed the opening numbers of Mohit Suri's previous hits like Ek Villain (Rs 16 crore) and Aashiqui 2 (Rs 6.1 crore).

The film registered impressive footfalls in evening shows. The afternoon shows registered 78.53 % occupancy, followed by 88.15 % in evening shows and 79.32 % in night shows.

The film set benchmarks for the biggest opening of a film, headlined by two newcomers in recent time.

The film is on its way to break records set by debutants Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak and the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Student of the Year. While the film has beat the SOTY lifetime India net collection of Rs 70 crore, the film is just inches away from overtaking Dhadak, which earned Rs 95.12 crore net during its lifetime run in theatres.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The film is directed by Mohit Suri.

In A Nutshell

