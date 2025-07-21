<i>Saiyaara</i> Mania: Fan Attends Screening With IV Drip, Internet Asks "<i>Itni</i> Dedication?"

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film, Saiyaara, is getting a lot of love from moviegoers. And, the buzz is real.

One video going crazy viral on Instagram shows how far fans are going. In the clip, a man is seen watching Saiyaara in a theatre with an IV drip still attached to his hand. Yes, he didn't want to miss the film, even while receiving treatment. He is also seen wiping away tears. Now that is some serious dedication.

Take a look at the video below:

Needless to say, the comments section of the post was flooded with reactions. A user wrote, “Itni dedication? Movie ke liye hospital se uthkar chle gye? [This much dedication? Got up from the hospital just to watch a movie?]” Another added, “Are bhai pahle ilaaj to kar le. [Bro, get your treatment done first.]”

A person wrote, “Mujhe hasi aa rahi hai. [This is making me laugh.]” An Instagrammer posted, “Kamal Kar Diya bhai. [You have done something amazing, bro.]” Many people even claimed that it was a “fake move.”

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara explores love, loss, and heartbreak with an emotional touch.

The film marks the debut of Ahaan Panday, who plays Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician trying to find his place in the world. Aneet Padda is seen as Vaani Batra, a young writer coming to terms with early-onset Alzheimer's.

In an NDTV review, Radhika Sharma gave Saiyaara 3 out of 5 stars. She wrote, “Saiyaara's dialogue 'Kuch pal baaqi hain mere paas' callback has the ring of Aashiqui 2's 'Suno. Kya? Kuch nahin bas yun hee' to it, and there's a strong possibility that it will become viral on social media, especially with the 20-somethings.” Click here to read the full review.

