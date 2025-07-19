<i>Saiyaara</i>: Fans Cheer And Dance In Theatres, Uditaa Goswami Shares A Glimpse Of Husband Mohit Suri's Film Reactions

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, released in theatres on Friday. The romantic drama received positive responses from the audience, resulting in sold-out shows across India.

Now, Mohit Suri's wife and actress Uditaa Goswami has shared footage from cinema halls, which captured ecstatic fans cheering and clapping while watching the film.

Instagram/Udita Goswami

One video showed Udita promoting Saiyaara in a theatre.

She can be heard saying, "All the public watching the movie, you can scream, shout, hoot, everything. Have fun."

The text on the clip read, "And the wifey dearest gets busy @uditaagoswami @mohitsuri. Pls don't miss this!!' Now watching #Saiyaara."

Instagram/Udita Goswami

In a separate post, fans were seen dancing and singing in front of the screen.

Instagram/Udita Goswami

A video that went viral across the Internet from a Saiyaara show featured a fan, a man who even took off his shirt in excitement.

Saiyaara had a record-breaking start at the box office. The film amassed an impressive Rs 21.25 crore on its opening day. According to Sacnilk, the film has become Mohit Suri's biggest-ever opener. It surpassed his previous opening day records, which included Murder 2 (Rs 6.95 crore), Aashiqui 2 (Rs 6.10 crore), Half Girlfriend (Rs 10.30 crore) and Ek Villain (Rs 16 crore).

Saiyaara marks the acting debut of Chunky Panday's nephew and Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan Panday. He plays the role of Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer, opposite Aneet Padda, who portrays Vaani Batra, a young journalist. As the story progresses, they find themselves entangled in a whirlwind romance, but several obstacles continue to come in their way.

Billed as an intense love story, Saiyaara is presented by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films and produced by Akshaye Widhani.

