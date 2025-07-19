Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Recreate <i>Saiyaara</i> Poster Look After Massive Opening: "We Love You Forever"

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are currently in the limelight with the release of their debut film, Saiyaara. Mohit Suri's film has recorded an astounding collection of Rs 21.25 crore on Day 1, and the debutants are over the moon as they took to social media to express their deep gratitude.

As the Day 1 collections of Saiyaara are in, it is a feat for newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who have expressed their joy on social media.

In a collaboration post on Instagram, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have recreated one of the poses from their film's poster.

They captioned it, "We love you forever and ever and ever."

Saiyaara's Day 1 Box Office Collection

Saiyaara earned Rs 21.25 crore on its opening day, reported Sacnilk. The film had an overall 49.90% Hindi occupancy on July 18. The morning shows began with a 35.51% turnout, which grew steadily throughout the day-reaching 46.62% in the afternoon, 50.85% in the evening and peaking at 66.62% during the night shows.

The film's box office performance is expected to grow over the weekend.

Why Debutants Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Were Kept Away From Promotions

In a recent conversation with Just Too Filmy, Mohit Suri shared why the two debut actors - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were kept away from excessive promotions before the film's release.

He said, "It was an idea that collectively came in. Akshaye Widhani, and Adi [Aditya Chopra] sir- who mentored us through this thing, have understood that till they [the two leads] don't have something behind them to talk about, the conversation with people would be, 'Who is the prankster on the set?' 'How was it to work with Mohit Suri?' Those are redundant answers, and I don't think anyone is bothered about those things. But if you have a body of work that comes outside, then..."

