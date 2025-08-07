Ahaan Panday Dedicates <i>Saiyaara</i> Success To Grandmother Snehlata Panday: "I Wish She Could See Krish Today"

Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday made his big Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. The romantic drama, also featuring Aneet Padda, struck the right chord with fans and critics alike.

Now, nearly three weeks after Saiyaara's release, Ahaan Panday has finally broken his silence on the massive love the audience has been showering on the movie.

On Thursday, August 7, Ahaan Panday wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking his fans for Saiyaara's positive reception. The 27-year-old also made a special mention of his “dadi (grandmother)” in his write-up, dedicating the film's success to her.

Ahaan Panday wrote, “Kabhi yeh nahi socha tha mujhe itna pyaar milega, dadi mujhe hamesha raj bulati thi, kaash woh aaj Krish (Kapoor — Ahaan Panday's character in Saiyaara) ko dekh paati. (I never imagined I would receive so much love. Dadi always used to call me her prince. I wish she could see Krish today).”

He added, “Bhagwan ko hamesha yeh kehta tha ki agar duniya mujhe pasand na bhi kare, mujhe pata tha, sitaaron mein sitara, ek tanha tara- dadi meri, wahan se dekh kar mujhe muskuraengi. Ye sirf aapke liye hai dadi. (I would always tell God that even if the world doesn't like me, I knew that among the stars, there would be one lonely star—my dadi—smiling down at me from up there. This is only for you, Dadi).”

Addressing his fans, Ahaan Panday shared, “I don't know what lies ahead for me, but I know that in this moment I feel the love in my bones, I feel it for every single one of you, and I'll feel it forever and ever and ever.

“I promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good, and to do this for you all, but also do it for the child in me, the child who had two left feet. The child who got jitters before going on stage, the child who was always told he couldn't do it, we all have that child in us,” revealed the actor.

His concluding words were, “I hope you all keep making that child happy because that child in you deserves it all. Thank you for this miracle. I wish I could hug every single one of you. Tere bina to kuch naa rahenge (Without you all there would be nothing left).”

Saiyaara, released on July 18, has so far crossed the Rs 300-crore mark at the box office.