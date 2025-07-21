<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Rage Proves There Is No Defeating An Intense Love Story. Who Cares If It Is Copied

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and if done right, it can give you one of the most gratifying cinematic experiences that have become few and far between today. Case in point here is Saiyaara, whose director Mohit Suri is being called out by a section of social media users for allegedly ripping off the Korean film A Moment To Remember.

Despite the allegation, the film has earned over Rs 80 crore in its opening weekend.

At a time when the big screen has been overpopulated with over-the-top action spectacles with alpha males, played by superstars of today, in the centre, Saiyaara, for the lack of a better phrase, comes like a breath of fresh air with newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead.

The trailer of the film, along with its songs Saiyaara, and Dhun, Barbaad, gradually generated interest in the cinegoers. It was after a long time that a movie which promised a complete soundtrack, with a young adult love story at the centre with new faces, was arriving in theatres.

It was also a comeback of sorts for Mohit Suri, whose last film Ek Villain Returns (2022) didn't hit the ball out of the park -- be it the story, emotions or music. And what is a quintessential Mohit Suri film if not for the emotions and music. Saiyaara checked all the three boxes.

Saiyaara Box Office In First Weekend

Saiyaara, which has become a runaway hit since it released in theatres on July 18 (last Friday), is a true-blue Bollywood film with emotions, drama, and music organically built in its narrative, just like it was in the old times.

There may be a strong possibility that this film is not an original work of art. And even if that is true, it is still a work of art. If it moved the viewer or kept them engaged in an era where the attention span is evaluated in terms of a reel, ranging from 15 seconds to 3 minutes, Saiyaara is worth the attention and applause it is garnering.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the film -- starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda -- has already raked in Rs 83 crore within three days of its release. It is on the list of the top five highest opening weekends of 2025.

Saiyaara is also a few crores away from leaving behind 2018's Dhadak, which earned Rs 95.12 crore net during its lifetime run in theatres. It has become the highest grossing film by Mohit Suri, following Ek Villain (Rs 16 crore) and Aashiqui 2 (Rs 6.1 crore).

Separate reports have quoted the budget of Saiyaara ranging from Rs 40-60 crore. If trade websites are to be believed, the film is already a bona fide superhit.

Is Saiyaara A Copy Of A Moment To Remember

A section of social media users have accused Mohit Suri of plaigiarising the 2004 Korean film A Moment To Remember. Starring popular Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Jung Woo-sung, the movie was itself a film adaptation of the 2001 Japanese television drama Pure Soul.

While there are similarities between Saiyaara and A Moment to Remember such as an ex-lover who cheats on the heroine, the female lead being diagnosed with the early-onset Alzheimer's disease and her decision in the third act to leave home thinking the male lead is better off without her, there is no reason why the new film should be relegated to the status of a certified copy.

Why only A Moment To Remember? There are at least three more films that come to mind if one has to nitpick.

In 2004, 50 First Dates, a romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, released. This Hollywood film revolved around Henry Roth, a womanising marine veterinarian who falls for an art teacher named Lucy Whitmore, who has amnesia. Lucy forgets Henry when she wakes up the next day and Henry keeps at it to win her over again, every day.

Few months later in the same year came The Notebook, an intense romantic drama based on Nicolas Sparks 1996 novel of the same name. The movie had the heroine Ally (Rachel McAdams/ Gena Rowlands) suffer from dementia in her old age with her husband Noah (Ryan Reynolds/ James Garner) hand hold her through the disease.

In 2008, Ajay Devgn and Kajol starred in his directorial U Me Aur Hum. The film's revolved around Kajol's character Piya, who is diagnosed with the Alzheimer's disease while she is also pregnant with Ajay (Ajay Devgn)'s child. At the time, U Me Aur Hum also made headlines for allegedly being the copy of The Notebook.

Why Saiyaara Works

Ahaan Panday's association with Saiyaara was looked at by many with disinterest and disgust as many were unhappy about yet another nepo baby making his debut as a lead in a movie by a big banner like Yash Raj Films and director like Mohit Suri. Not many really knew who Aneet Padda was despite her previous roles in Salaam Venky and Big Girls Don't Lie. And, nobody expected these newcomers to be able to act and deliver.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh also broke down lessons from the performance of Saiyaara at the box office.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh also broke down lessons from the performance of Saiyaara at the box office.

Mohit Suri's goes big on the broad strokes of emotion -- anger, grief, disappointment, love, hurt, and heartbreak. A heady cocktail of emotion that is in part responsible for the Saiyaara fever. The film may be directed at the Gen-Z audience of today, but the feelings strike a chord with people across ages.

Rooted performances and solid chemistry between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda makes us believe in the make believe that Saiyaara is, along with the angle of the early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

The craze of Saiyaara is far from over. If all goes well, the film may soon cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. It's something the Hindi film industry needed for a really long time. The success of Saiyaara is like a shot in the arm for the exhibitors and producers.

While the story is not unique, for sure, but the emotions are true and music still haunts those who have watched the film in cinema halls. For those who are waiting for Saiyaara to come on OTT, Netflix is where the film will premiere after its theatrical run is over.

