<i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i> To <i>Param Sundari</i>, Bollywood Bets Big In July With Rs 550 Crore On New Releases

Bollywood is rolling the dice in July with an estimated Rs 550 crore riding on a packed theatrical release calendar featuring eight Hindi films. From star-driven dramas such as Metro In Dino, Maalik, and Son of Sardaar 2 to mid-budget titles such as Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan, Tanvi The Great, Saiyaara, Param Sundari, and Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness, the lineup spans a wide spectrum of genres and budgets.

These eight films alone account for the lion's share of the estimated Rs 550 crore investment riding on Bollywood this month.

The biggest box office clash is set for July 25, when Son of Sardaar 2 (reported budget Rs 150 crore) and Param Sundari (reported budget Rs 60 crore) go head-to-head.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, July is an important month for the film industry.

"There's a continuous stream of films coming out one after another. We've also seen major Hollywood releases such as F1 and Jurassic Park. But it's a crowded month, many films are clashing, and budgets are mid to high range. I believe several films this month have the potential to change the tide for the better. The first half of 2025 had its mix of hits and misses, but that one big film was missing. Hopefully, the second half will compensate," Taran Adarsh told NDTV.

He also commented on the performance of Metro In Dino, which released in theatres on July 4. The Anurag Basu film, which is a spiritual follow-up of his 2007 movie Life In A Metro, has earned a little over Rs 20 crore in five days of its release. The reported budget of Metro In Dino is Rs 100 crore.

"It's done decently at select urban multiplexes, but overall, the numbers haven't been up to the mark," the trade analyst added.

Two key mid-budget films Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan, both budgeted at Rs 50 crore-are up for release on Friday, July 11. "Both are diverse in genre, and a lot of money is riding on these films. Let's see what happens. I really hope the industry flourishes," Taran Adarsh said.

There are three film releases next week on July 18 - Saiyaara, mounted at Rs 60 crore; Tanvi The Great, whose reported budget is Rs 30 crore; and Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness, whose budget stands at Rs 50 crore.

Film business analyst Girish Wankhede notes, "There are around eight major Hindi theatrical releases this month, with a collective production cost between Rs 500 and Rs 550 crore. Beyond the bigger titles, we also have films like the Hollywood movie Superman and movies such as Murderbaad, Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti. All of which contribute to this packed slate."

Despite the crowded calendar, Jaipur-based exhibitor and distributor Abhimanyu Bansal believes screen allocation is being managed well. "There's a healthy mix of big and small films each week, and most titles are getting the number of screens they need. However, some of the smaller films could have gained better visibility had they released in the leaner months before July."

If July delivers strong numbers, it could restore investor confidence and set the stage for a more promising second half of 2025 for the Hindi film industry.