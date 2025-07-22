'Drishyam'-Style Murder In Mumbai Was Planned. Wife Got Pit Dug 12 Days Ago

The body of a 40-year-old man, Vijay Chavan, was found buried in his house in Mumbai's Nalasopara 15 days after he reportedly went missing. Vijay was allegedly killed and buried by his wife, Chaman, along with her lover, Monu. The latest investigation reveals that the murder was planned as Chaman got a pit dug 12 days ago and tried to withdraw money from her husband's account, according to police sources. Chaman, her seven-year-old son, and alleged lover Monu are missing.

Search For Missing Brother

Last week, Vijay's brothers, who had been trying to contact him for the past 15 days, visited his house. Upon enquiring, Chaman told them that Vijay had gone out for work either in Borivali, Kandivali or Malad.

On July 19, Chaman left the house along with her son. The CCTV footage from the area showed her buying three samosas (snacks) from a local vendor.

On Monday evening, the family broke open the door of the house and began searching. They didn't find anything unusual but spotted three tiles, which appeared to have been replaced recently.

Dig, Bury, And Hide

It is these new and differently-coloured floor tiles that echoed, 'something is fishy.' The family informed the police, who found a black plastic bag buried a few feet below the floor with a decomposed body inside.

The latest investigation reveals that 12 days ago, Chaman had a 3.5-foot-deep and 6-foot-long pit dug in their house. Two days later, a tiler was called to lay tiles over the pit at an expense of Rs 1,200.

Greed For Money?

Vijay, a home renovation contractor, received Rs 6 lakh from an insurance policy about a month ago, the sources said. He already had Rs 2-3 lakh in his account and was planning to buy a new house. Vijay had already transferred his existing house to his wife's name.

Police investigation revealed that Chaman generated several one-time passwords (OTPs) from Vijay's mobile phone and accessed his bank account. She went on to withdraw money from different ATMs. The amount is unclear right now.

Affair With A Neighbour

The murder, which bears a resemblance to the Bollywood movie 'Drishyam', was allegedly orchestrated by Chaman, with her neighbour-turned-lover being an accomplice. Monu's mother had once caught him red-handed, talking to Chaman and confiscated his phone, the sources said. Monu was not allowed to go to college for two days, but later the phone was returned.

A murder case has been registered against the two, and a search is on.