Woman Has An Affair With Husband's Cousin, They Get Him Killed In UP

A 28-year-old man was stabbed and shot dead in Uttar Pradesh - a plan allegedly hatched by his wife and her lover, who is also the victim's cousin. The incident took place around 10 am on Thursday when the victim, Shahnawaz, was on his way to attend his brother-in-law's wedding in Shamli district with his wife, Maifreen.

When the victim was riding his bike, four unknown men on two two-wheelers overtook and stopped him. They hit him with sticks and stabbed him multiple times, officials said. One of the men then pulled out a pistol and shot him, following which they immediately fled the scene.

Shahnawaz was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Hospital authorities also found three deep knife wounds on his hand, chest, and neck.

The victim was a resident of Haryana and worked as a furniture artisan.

Shortly after the incident, Shahnawaz's wife had filed a complaint at the Kairana police station.

Shahnawaz's family initially believed that it was an incident of robbery as his bike and a garland of currency worth Rs 1.5, which he was taking for the groom, was missing. But this was ruled out after police found the bike nearby.

Investigation revealed that it was the victim's wife and her lover, Tasavvur, who had planned to get him killed as he was becoming an 'obstacle' in their relationship, officials said.

Tasavvur was also Shahnawaz's cousin.

Shahnawaz knew about his wife's affair with his cousin and was opposing it. Due to this, the two planned to get him killed with the help of three people, officials said.

While the police have arrested Tasavvur and one other accused, the victim's wife is currently on the run.

"We have arrested two accused and seized the murder weapons from them. We have also accessed the CCTV footage, and the investigation is underway. The victim's wife is on the run, and we are on the lookout for her and the remaining accused," a police officer said.