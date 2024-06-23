Everything You Need To Know About Sonakshi Sinha's Soon-To-Be Husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal.(courtesy: iamzahero)

Sonakshi Sinha is getting married to her boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, today (June 23). The wedding will reportedly be registered at the groom's Mumbai residence. Sonakshi's big day is expected to be a star-studded affair with Bollywood A-listers in attendance. Ahead of the special event, pictures and videos from the couple's pre-wedding ceremonies have already taken the Internet by storm. Sonakshi, being legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha's daughter, has always had her life under public scrutiny. She stepped into the world of acting by making her debut in the 2010 film Dabangg, in which she shared screen space with Salman Khan. However, for those of you who don't know much about Zaheer Iqbal, below are some facts about Sonakshi's soon-to-be husband:

1. Born in December 1988, Zaheer Iqbal doesn't have a Bollwyood background. He is the son of Iqbal Ratnasi, a jeweller by profession.

2. Zaheer Iqbal completed his schooling at Bombay Scottish School, where Ranbir Kapoor was his senior, according to an india.com report.

3. Zaheer Iqbal is a fitness enthusiast. He keeps on sharing pictures and videos from his gym sessions on Instagram.

4. Zaheer Iqbal made his Bollywood debut in the 2019 film Notebook, where he portrayed the role of Captain Kabir Kaul. The film was directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Salman Khan Films and Cine1 Studios.

5. Zaheer Iqbal shared screen space with Sonakshi Sinha for the first time in the song Blockbuster. The duo also appeared together in the movie Double XL.