Zaheer Iqbal On Rumoured Girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha's Filmfare OTT Award: 'Best Human Wins Best Actor'

Double XL actor Zaheer Iqbal is over the moon after his rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha won big at the Filmfare OTT Awards, which was held in Mumbai last Sunday. The actress was awarded the Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama at the prestigious award ceremony for her stellar performance as a cop in the Amazon Prime series Dahaad. Celebrating the actress and her massive feat, Zaheer Iqbal on Wednesday put up a post holding the trophy in his hand. In the background however, we can get a glimpse of the recipient Sonakshi Sinha, posing adorably in a black dress. Zaheer Iqbal wrote the cutest caption alongside the picture. It read, "Guess my favourite …Black Lady or Lady in Black ? Soooo Proud. Best Human Wins Best Actor."

Sonakshi and Zaheer's Double XL co-star and good friend Huma Qureshi was among the first to drop heart emojis below the post.

While we await Sonakshi Sinha's reaction, take a look at what Zaheer posted:

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha also put up a post on Wednesday, thanking her co-star and the makers of the show for giving her the big opportunity. In an elaborate post, Sonakshi wrote, "Who doesn't wanna come home to this babe!?! It's been a long wait since the last time I won for #Dabangg, and bagging the @filmfare Best Actress award for #Dahaad feels like it was worth the wait!! Now I've got some serious thank yous to throw around… so bear with me. Big shoutout to the masterminds behind 'Dahaad,' @tigerbabyofficial and @excelmovies – your vision had me doing happy cartwheels. Big love to our awesome captains @reemakagti1 and @zoieakhtar, and a special nod to @faroutakhtar and @ritesh_sid for first imagining me as Anjali Bhaati. Directors @reemakagti1 and @ruchoberoi, you turned me into Bhaati sahab – you're the real MVPs!"

Name dropping her Dahaad co-stars, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah, the actress said, "Working with the cool cats like @gulshandevaiah78, @shah_sohum, @itsvijayvarma and the entire cast – you guys made every day a party on set."

Read Sonakshi Sinha's full post below:

ICYDK, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad co-star Vijay Varma, who plays the antagonist in the web series, also won big at the Filmfare OTT Awards. He took home the Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama on Sunday night.

Vijay Varma took home Sonakshi Sinha's award on Sunday night as the actress was away for a wedding and had to give the ceremony a miss. On Wednesday he put up a post congratulating his co-star. His post read, "The Filmfare Night @filmfareBig love to my wonderful teams from #Dahaad and #Darlings. Congratulations @aslisona! Missed you at the show. Come back and take your much-deserving trophy."

See his post below:

Coming back to Sonakshi and Zaheer, the two can be often found leaving adorable comments on each other's posts. Sonakshi Sinha and Notebook star Zaheer Iqbal are rumoured to be dating since 2020. They co-starred in the film Double XL. They also featured together in a music video titled Jodi Blockbuster last year.