A Timeline Of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Romance

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha is set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, today (June 23). The couple are rumoured to be dating since 2020. From going on holidays to attending dinner parties, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been giving major goals. Pictures and videos from their pre-wedding festivities have already started making rounds on social media. The wedding will reportedly be registered at Zaheer Iqbal's Mumbai home. Like all their fans, we also cannot keep calm. On this special day, let us take a look at the soon-to-be-married couple's relationship timeline:

1. Music Video - Blockbuster

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal appeared together in a music video titled Blockbuster. Released in September 2022, the song features vocals by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur. If you haven't already watched it, check out the video below:

2. Film - Double XL

After the music video, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. Their on-screen chemistry was a hit. Directed by Satram Ramani, Double XL narrates the story of two plus-size women who face severe body-shaming and embark on a journey to London to chase their dreams. The film also features Sonakshi and Zaheer's BFF, actress Huma Qureshi, and Mahat Raghavendra in key roles.

3. Zaheer Iqbal Called Sonakshi Sinha His “Best Friend”

In 2022, during a chat with India Today, Zaheer Iqbal was asked to address dating rumours with Sonakshi Sinha. He responded, "Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like, okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

4. Zaheer's Iqbal Instagram Post When Sonakshi Sinha Won Best Actor

In November 2023, Sonakshi Sinha won the Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her role in the Prime Video series Dahaad. Naturally, Zaheer Iqbal couldn't keep calm. He shared a picture of Sonakshi's trophy in his hand. In the background, a blurred image of Sonakshi herself in a black dress could be seen. In his cutest Instagram caption, Zaheer wrote, “Guess my favourite …Black Lady or Lady in Black ? Soooo Proud. Best Human Wins Best Actor."

5. Sonakshi Sinha's Birthday Wish For Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer Iqbal turned 35 in December last year. To mark the special day, Sonakshi Sinha shared a video featuring a montage of pictures on Instagram. "The cray to my Z(ee)… this is quite self-explanatory. Happy birthday to my very own personal psycho,” she wrote in the caption.

6. When The Couple Became “Ambassadivers”

In January, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal painted the town red with their holiday album. Sonakshi shared an album on Instagram and announced that they had become certified "ambassadivers." The side note read, “Say hello to PADI's newest Ambassadivers! Our love for the ocean took us to the beautiful #Andaman islands to do our Advance Open Water course and with the help of an amazing team - Titiksh from Lacadives, Sumer Verma and Tanvi Gautama, we are now certified. As Ambassadivers, our mission is to introduce more people to the ocean and its preservation all while discovering new depths ourselves! Legggggooooo.”

7. Zaheer Iqbal's Birthday Wish For Sonakshi Sinha

On his soon-to-be wife's 37th birthday, Zaheer Iqbal shared some oh-so-cute pictures with his “Sonz” Sonakshi Sinha.

Wishing all the happiness to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.