Sonakshi Sinha's Birthday Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal Is Everything: 'The Cray To My Z(ee)'

Sonakshi Sinha's birthday post for her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. The actor rang in his 35th birthday with an adorable post from Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha. The Dabangg star shared a video consisting of her pictures with him alongside a sweet message. It read, "The cray to my Z(ee)… this is quite self-explanatory. Happy birthday to my very own personal psycho." Take a look at the sweet post below:

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha was awarded the Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama at the prestigious award ceremony for her stellar performance as a cop in the Amazon Prime series Dahaad. Celebrating the actress and her massive feat, Zaheer Iqbal put up a post holding the trophy in his hand. In the background however, we can get a glimpse of the recipient Sonakshi Sinha, posing adorably in a black dress. Zaheer Iqbal wrote the cutest caption alongside the picture. It read, "Guess my favourite …Black Lady or Lady in Black ? Soooo Proud. Best Human Wins Best Actor."Sonakshi and Zaheer's Double XL co-star and good friend Huma Qureshi was among the first to drop heart emojis below the post.

Take a look at what Zaheer posted:

Sonakshi and Zaheer, the two can be often found leaving adorable comments on each other's posts. Sonakshi Sinha and Notebook star Zaheer Iqbal are rumoured to be dating since 2020. They co-starred in the film Double XL. They also featured together in a music video titled Jodi Blockbuster last year.