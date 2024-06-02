To Birthday Girl Sonakshi Sinha, With Love From Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer Iqbal shared this image. (Image courtesy: iamzahero)

Zaheer Iqbal's birthday post for his rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. The Heeramandi star rang in her 37th birthday with an adorable post from Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal. The actor shared a video consisting of his pictures with her alongside a sweet message. It read, "Happy birthday Sonz." The birthday girl was quick to respond to the post by dropping hearts on it. Take a look at Zaheer's sweet post for Sonakshi below:

Recently the actor also gave a loud shout out to Sonakshi on her smashing performance as Fareedan in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Heeramandi. Sharing the song Tilasmi Bahein featuring Sonakshi on his Instagram feed, Zaheer wrote, "Some things r just too inspiring to be just a fleeting story So here's a post of something and someone that inspires me …Matlab just look at this yaar … kamaaalll … seriously kya he boley koi … Matlab really … just … wowwwwww Aaiiii haiiiii Fareedannnnn, Kaatillllllll, Tilasmi means Magic, Magic = YOU."

Check out the adorable post below:

In an earlier interview with India Today, Zaheer Iqbal reacted to the dating rumours and said, "Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her [Sonakshi], then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

Sonakshi and Zaheer, the two can be often found leaving adorable comments on each other's posts. Sonakshi Sinha and Notebook star Zaheer Iqbal are rumoured to be dating since 2020. They co-starred in the film Double XL. They also featured together in a music video titled Jodi Blockbuster last year.