Sonakshi Sinha And Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal Are Now Certified 'Ambassadivers'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Sonakshi Sinha's recent Instagram entry is too good to be overlooked. The actress shared pictures of her underwater escapade with her rumoured beau, Zaheer Iqbal. The snapshots capture the duo engaged in scuba diving in the waters of Havelock Island. While the images radiate joy and adventure, they also showcase the breathtaking beauty of the ocean. In her caption, Sonakshi proudly announced that she and Zaheer are now certified "Ambassadivers." She wrote, “Say hello to PADI's newest Ambassadivers!!! Our love for the ocean took us to the beautiful #Andaman islands to do our Advance Open Water course and with the help of an amazing team - Titiksh from Lacadives, Sumer Verma and Tanvi Gautama, we are now certified. As Ambassadivers, our mission is to introduce more people to the ocean and its preservation all while discovering new depths ourselves! Legggggooooo,” accompanied by fish and a checkmark emoji.

About a week ago, Sonakshi Sinha treated her followers to a visual feast by sharing pictures from the same underwater adventures. This series of images primarily focused on the mesmerising natural beauty. In the initial frame, Sonakshi is seen posing alongside Zaheer Iqbal. However, all other shots featured picturesque rocks, vibrant marine plants, and an array of colourful fishes in the sea.

“And my love for the ocean only gets deeper!!! After getting our Open water certification in 2020, Dive buddy Zaheer Iqbal and me landed up in Andaman for our Advance Open Water Diving course… and it was the best 3 days of learning how to be better divers! Thanks to our amazing instructor Titiksh from Lacadives, Sumer Verma and Tanvi Gautama for being so helpful and capturing it so brilliantly and PADI for making it happen… more to follow,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been at the centre of dating rumours since 2020. They shared screen space in the movie Double XL and a music video titled Jodi Blockbuster.