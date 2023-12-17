Keeping Up With Sonakshi Sinha's Bridgerton Look With A Desi Twist

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Do not disturb Sonakshi Sinha. She is busy radiating Indian princess vibes. Sharing pictures from what appears to be a traditional wedding, the actress stunned us all in a gorgeous white ensemble and a chic umbrella. With the caption "Bridgerton... but make it desi," her Arpita Mehta outfit, and impeccable style, the actress truly transported us to a period drama. In case you are wondering what Sonakshi is referring to in her caption, let us help you. Bridgerton is a Netflix series that is based on fictional royal love stories set in the Regency era. It explores the romantic lives of aristocratic characters, driving us to a world of passion, scandal, and hilarious societal expectations.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha's posts never fail to keep us entertained. Recently, the actress embraced beach vibes and shared pictures while posing in the sea. Her stunning black swimwear was definitely a scroll-stopper. She captioned the pictures with, "Mermaid is missing the ocean," with an ocean emoji.

A while back, Sonakshi Sinha secured her first Filmfare OTT award as the Best Actress for her film Dahaad. Sharing pictures with her trophy, she expressed her joy, saying, “Who doesn't wanna come home to this babe!?! It's been a long wait since the last time I won for Dabangg, and bagging the Filmfare Best Actress award for Dahaad feels like it was worth the wait!! Now I've got some serious thank yous to throw around… so bear with me. Big shoutout to the masterminds behind 'Dahaad,' Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment – your vision had me doing happy cartwheels. Big love to our awesome captains Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and a special nod to Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for first imagining me as Anjali Bhaati. Directors Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, you turned me into Bhaati sahab – you're the real MVPs!”

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The Netflix project also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Manisha Koirala.