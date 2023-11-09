Karan Johar's Note For The Archies Director Zoya Akhtar: 'She Could Have Made A Film With Superstars But...'

A still from the trailer of The Archies. (courtesy: YouTube)

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies trailer is finally here. Oh, and, Karan Johar has all good things to say about it. The filmmaker, On Thursday, shared the trailer on Instagram and gave a shout out to his “wise” friend Zoya Akhtar. KJo talked about Zoya's journey in the industry. Karan wrote, “Zoya [Akhtar] and I grew up together…she was the wiser one, the smarter one and still is! She waited 7 years to start her first film (so much for nepotism and privilege), and she had more actors turn her down than most tables at high-end restaurants. She still, with passion and perseverance, got to make Luck By Chance…which was the most critically acclaimed film of that year but didn't have that luck at the box office. She then directed my favourite ZO [Zoya] Akhtar film ZNMD [Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara], keeping her conviction intact (was told to edit it tighter, remove driving shots in a “road trip” film, and add an item song). She listened to her inner voice and not anyone else and made a super hit award-winning film!”

Karan Johar added that The Archies “trailer is reflective of everything” Zoya Akhtar has always stood for. KJo added, “Everyone has a journey! She has had her one! After the monumental success of Gully Boy the world was at her feet but her weapon of belief took her back to her childhood memories of her favourite comic book! She could have made a film with an ensemble of superstars but she made what she believed in! Zo [Zoya Akhtar]! The trailer is reflective of everything you stand for, which is your paramount conviction! The 7 kids are blessed to work under your priceless guidance! So excited for you Zoya and the exciting ensemble of talent! Welcome to the movies!!!!” The Archies actor Vedang Raina dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Shweta Bachchan dropped a black heart under the post. Shweta's son Agastya Nanda will make his debut with the film.

The Archies trailer hints at the adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie. While taking fans inside the town of Riverdale, the trailer shows how The Archies squad prove that “you are never too young to change the world”.

The Archies marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and others. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Suhana Khan wrote, “Riverdale ko toh yaad rahega but y'all mark your calendars too! because Veronica and The Archies are coming to your screens on 7 December, only on Netflix.”

Khushi Kapoor also shared it on Instagram and wrote, “Sirf tum, main aur The Archies, it's a date? The Archies premieres on 7 December, only on Netflix.”

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their banners Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will premiere on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.