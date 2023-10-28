Making Of The Archies Song Sunoh: 'I Tried To Sing But They Didn't Take My Voice,' Reveals Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda in the making of Sunoh. (courtesy: YouTube)

Suhana Khan, who is gearing up for The Archies, got candid about her skating sequence in 'Sunoh' song from Zoya Akhtar's directorial. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Suhana shared the behind-the-scene video of songmaking. Suhana revealed in the video how she was shaking before the skating sequence, "I was actually shaking before I did that and I'd been skating for so long. It was so frustrating. But our skating instructor, she was just like let's just try to use everything we have learned and let's not waste anything." Agastya Nanda also recalled moments from learning the guitar. He stated, "I learnt how to play the guitar, the piano and I tried to sing but they didn't take my voice." Music composer Ankur Tewari added, "Agastya sings off key."

Sunoh is created by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, lyrically woven by the maestro Javed Akhtar and Dot, performed by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan. Ankur shared why he thought to approach Javed Akhtar for the song, "We always knew we had to start the film with a song which is strong and it has to be a call out. The only word that was coming to me was Sunoh. And then we took the song to Javed sahab."

Javed Akhtar continued, "I realised whatever vocabulary I have, I will have to forget almost 85% of it. I should be able to say what the character wants to say, but I should be able to say it in the language of the character, not in my language."

The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor taking the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

The film will be out on Netflix on December 7.

