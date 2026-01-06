Priyadarshan Reacts To Arshad Warsi's Comment On <i>Hulchul</i>: "Very Upset And Deeply Hurt"

Hulchul director Priyadarshan broke his silence after Arshad Warsi shared that his experience with the film was "bad." Expressing his disappointment, the director said he was "very upset."

Priyadarshan's Reaction To Arshad Warsi's Comment

Talking to Mid Day, Priyadarshan said, "I was very upset when I read what he said. I could be wrong, and maybe it has been misinterpreted, but if he has complained, I am shocked."

Priyadarshan also recalled a conversation he had with Arshad after the release, where the actor expressed his gratitude after receiving a positive response from the audience.

Priyadarshan said, "After the release, he called and told me, 'Priyan sir, I never thought that I would get this kind of appreciation'. Why would he say that when it was one of my hit films? I am very upset and deeply hurt by these accusations from Arshad. He had no reason to complain."

What Arshad Warsi Said

A few days ago, speaking to The Lallantop, Arshad Warsi said, "Hulchal was a bad experience. It was a problem. I was very busy at that time and was doing a lot of films, and Neeraj Vora told me that there is a film which is being directed by Priyadarshan. I was like wow, and said done. I asked for my role and I was doing good work at that time. Neeraj told me that my role in the film would be similar to what Akshay Kumar played in Hera Pheri. He told me it was one of the leads. He said it is the same thing as Akshay's role and Akshay's role was superb in Hera Pheri, and I said yes thinking that."

When he reached the set, he was taken aback and said, "I was taken aback after reaching the set, and I don't think Priyadarshan even knew about it. It was not his fault. He didn't know about it. He just knew that there is this guy who is doing this character."

Arshad also faced issues with the costumes. He said, "I was standing on the set wearing oversized shirt and I thought to myself, 'What am I doing here?' At that point I saw the film's chief AD walking in wearing the same shirt and I realised he is also my designer of the film or I was just wearing his shirt."

"It was a mess but since it was a commitment, I finished the film. I wore my own clothes in half of the film because I was not able to understand whether they are giving me a nighty or a shirt to wear." added Arshad.

Talking about Hulchul, the movie was released in 2004 and boasted a stellar cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal and Arbaaz Khan.



Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Wraps Up Shoot For Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, Makers Drop BTS Photos From Set